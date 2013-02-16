Meet The Richest Man In Brazil—Who Just Partnered With Warren Buffett To Buy Heinz

Yesterday Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it would buy Heinz in a $28 billion deal, but they’re not doing it alone.



For a buy this big, Buffett enlisted the help of Brazil’s most famous banker and arguably fiercest dealmaker, Jorge Lemann.

Over the course of his life, Lemann has gone from journalist to national tennis champion to banker and now billionaire investor.

Last year, he overtook Eike Batista to become Brazil’s richest man. In terms of their business style, however, Lemann and Batista have little in common. Where Batista is a flashy playboy who’s vowed to become to the richest man in the world, Lemann is a silent killer. He’s known for a strict management style, and he doesn’t seem to be in the game for the money (from Bloomberg):

“Money is simply a way of measuring if the business is going well or not, but money in and of itself doesn’t fascinate me,” Lemann said in January 2008, according to an interview published in HSM Management magazine. He declined to comment for this story.

That says a lot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.