This 'Game of Thrones' actor was virtually unknown before becoming Jon Snow

Fan theories surrounding the death of “Game of Thrones” character Jon Snow are piling as high as the Wall.
Despite a juicy new trailer that hints at Snow’s return, we’ll have to wait until the show’s season six premiere on April 24 to know his true fate.
In the meantime, take a look at how actor Kit Harington came to land the role of a lifetime — and what he thinks of Jon Snow.
On 'Game of Thrones,' Kit Harington plays the bastard son of a lord. Turns out, the London-born actor is blue-blooded in real life.
HBO
He's a direct descendant of King Charles II, and his grandfather was a baronet. Still, Harington insists he didn't grow up 'posh.'
Before graduating from London's Central School of Speech and Drama, he scored the lead in the original stage run of 'War Horse.'
Critics adored his performance as a country boy looking out for his beloved horse. It caught the attention of 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
Harington showed up to his first audition with a black eye. 'I'd been in a scrap,' he says. 'But I think it might have helped.'
Weiss later told a reporter he thought, 'This is what Jon Snow looks like.' He turned to Benioff and said, 'Please let this kid be good.'
Being cast came with a condition -- his hair had to be a certain length at all times. The creators also asked him to grow out a beard.
He and John Bradly, who plays his mate Sam, are friends in real life. They read scenes together in the bar the night before shooting.
And while he's been tied romantically to costars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie, Harington says the rumours are untrue.
Kevin Winter/Getty
While Harington worries about being pigeonholed into his most famous role, he appreciates playing a character he can relate to. 'Snow's a black sheep,' he says.
'If you do two or three roles that are remembered, then you are very, very, lucky,' he says. 'I'm so fortunate that I have Jon Snow so early in my career.'
