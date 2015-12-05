2 facts about who is joining Amazon Prime

A new survey sheds light on who exactly is joining Amazon Prime — and they’re younger and wealthier than the average shopper.

A survey of 2,500 Amazon customers by Cowen & Co revealed that Prime members have an average household income of $69,300, reports Fortune.

That is 24.8% higher than Walmart shoppers’ average income and 4% higher than that of Target shoppers. It is almost $7,000 higher than the general Amazon shopper’s average income of $62,900.

The Prime customer is also younger than the average Walmart shopper, averaging 36.5 years old versus 42 at Walmart.

Cowen’s report was packed with good news for Amazon, as Prime users are shopping across more categories than they were a year before and membership numbers are quickly growing. Cowen estimated a million new members joined the service in a single month, with 41 million members in November compared to October’s 40 million.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

