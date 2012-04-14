Meet John Bowles The Nazi Who Just Registered As An Official Lobbyist In Washington

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/NSOLDGUARD.Blogspot.com

We were knocked over when we saw the story from U.S. News And World Report by Robert Schlesinger that John Taylor Bowles, formerly the American Nazi Party’s candidate for U.S. president, had registered as an official lobbyist. According to an interview with WikiNews, Bowles once ran as a Republican for the Baltimore city convention. He came in fourth out of five candidates.



But Bowles may not ever have been a member of the Republican party, instead associating with a variety of National Socialist parties, and splinter groups between 1977 and today.

According to a source, at some point Bowles moved from Baltimore to Laurens, South Carolina, home of “The Redneck Shop” which functioned as a store, a Ku Klux Klan museum and the meeting place for Bowles’ National Socialist movement.

Bowles ran his presidential campaign website in 2008 using Blogger.

Some of his promises, as reported by QuizLaw.com were pretty extravagant. His ALL CAPS platform promised:

“FREE HEALTHCARE, FREE COLLEGE EDUCATION, ZERO INTEREST MORTGAGES, DECENT PAYING JOBS, VERY LOW TAXES, CRIME FREE NEIGHBORHOODS, LOW GASOLINE PRICES, A HEALTHY SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM, AND TO BE ABLE TO HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO ENJOY LIFE!”

How do we do it? Simple:

HOW CAN THIS BE DONE? STOP WASTING WHITE TAXPAYER DOLLARS ON THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES, NO-WIN WARS, AND FOREIGN AID TO ISRAEL.WHITE TAXPAYER DOLLARS BELONG IN WHITE TAXPAYERS POCKETS! [Emphasis original]

At the same time, Bowles would occasionally blog under the title “National Director” at http://nsoa88.blogspot.com/, the website for his National Socialist Order of America party. For those unfamiliar the number 88 is a reference to “Heil Hitler” as H is the 8th letter of the alphabet.

As a blogger and presidential candidate, Bowles would unburden himself of thoughts like this:

People who spread lies and rumours are no different than the jew. How can we combat such actions? Always get both sides of a story. Never spread something you hear. We must not allow deception and lies to get the better of us, instea [sic] we must question everything. The best Decisions are made after all information has been gathered. This is how we can stay strong and this is how we will destroy the JEW.

Charming.

He would also, according to our source, display a coffin with a skeleton in it accompanied by a sign that said, “Race-mixing = death.” A large part of his platform was his program for sending different ethnic and racial groups back to their country of origin.

Last year, Bowles’ e-mails were allegedly hacked by the One People’s Project, an anti-fascist activist group on the web. They include a lot of wrangling about what it takes to make National Socialism a success in America, and who really is a Nazi and who is just a “racist come-along.” In fact, most of the trove of emails show that Bowles had to spend lots of time gossiping about other small time Nazi and racist groups which were constantly splintering and reforming. Occasionally he’d let out an “lol.” Recounting a joint appearance with the Ku Klux Klan, Bowles writes:

One family said I should have mentioned the time I dumped a bucket of water on Oprah Winfrey in the 1970′s [sic] in my campaign platform. If White voters knew that I would have instantly got a million votes. lol

Now this man intends to lobby Congress on issues of “agriculture, clean air and water, civil rights, health issues, the Constitution, immigration, manufacturing, and retirement” according to his registration.

