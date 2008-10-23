Who Is "Joe The Hedge Fund Manager"?

Perhaps the “Joe the Plumber” bit won’t be enough to save the McCain campaign. In fact, we’re even thinking of nixing our idea to go out on Halloween as him, even though it’d be pretty easy. But is a new character set to shake up the campaign?



Bloomberg: At a rally in Richmond, Virginia, Obama responded by saying, McCain “isn’t fighting for Joe the Plumber; he’s fighting for Joe the Hedge Fund Manager.”

Seriously, who is that? Send in your theory, or even pictures.

