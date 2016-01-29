A bunch of people are frantically trying to figure out who a long-shot GOP presidential candidate is

Maxwell Tani
Jim gilmore fox news debateFox News/screenshotFormer Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore (R).

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore (R) is finally receiving the attention for which he’s been pining.

Gilmore made his second appearance on the presidential debate stage Thursday night, in the so-called undercard, lower-tier affair. 

He had not garnered enough support in national or early-state polling to qualify for all but one of the other six debate series.

The governor’s appearance on the debate stage was clearly a boon for his name recognition.

As soon as Thursday’s debate started, Gilmore became one of the top-Googled candidates. Google said searches for Gilmore were up more than 700%.


Gilmore wasn’t just popular on Google —  the former governor also dominated the social media conversation.

Twitter was abuzz about Gilmore, who a Twitter spokesman said become the No. 3 US trend on the social-media site during the undercard debate.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump also noted that more people have begun searching Gilmore’s name on Google than rockstar Johnny Marr. 

 

