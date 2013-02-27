From Hedge Fund Manager To Costumer Collector — How Jim Cramer Conquered Financial Media

Host of CNBC’s Mad Money, a daily hour-long show, Jim Cramer tells his viewers which stocks to buy, hold and sell, often in elaborate costume.



Known for his zany on-screen antics and for yelling “Boo-yeah!,” Cramer has dispensed stock market advice dressed as a baby, an executioner, and more recently, a hipster, complete with yellow pants and a fedora.

But he’s had his critics, and he’s made his share of bad calls. Cramer told people to buy the now-defunct Bear Stearns before it collapsed, and not too long after that, The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart lambasted him for being a Wall Street cheerleader.

What all that comes down to, though, is that Jim Cramer is still a man whom everyone is watching. Here’s how he got that way.

