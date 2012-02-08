LINSANITY! 10 Things You Need To Know About The Asian-American Harvard Grad Who's Taking The NBA By Storm

Photo: AP
Jeremy Lin may have saved the New York Knicks.In the last two games, Lin has ignited Madison Square Garden and given life to a Knicks team that has joylessly stumbled its way through the first third of the NBA season.
The second-year point guard also has an incredible story — graduating from Harvard before becoming the first Asian-American NBA player in 60 years.
No, he’s not going to average 26 points per game forever. But for as long as his hot streak lasts, he’ll be the talk of the NBA.
Even though he's breaking onto the scene this year, he's not a rookie. He averaged 2.6 points per game for Golden State last year
Lin had to pay his dues when he came to New York.
He was demoted to the D-League Erie Bayhawks in mid-January. He got a triple-double one game and was recalled to the Knicks a few days later.
He saw his first extended action this weekend, scoring 25 points off the bench in a win against the Nets on Saturday. And he dropped 28 last night in his first NBA start
Fans at the Garden were chanting MVP last night.
He was also beloved in Golden State since he's from the Bay Area.
Everybody loves an underdog.
The Knicks are bad because they don't have a point guard. What Lin has shown over the last two games is that Mike D'Antoni's offence suddenly works if there is a true point guard on the floor.
Lin doesn't have to be an All-Star player for the rest of the year. He just has to be a stop-gap until Baron Davis is finally able to come back and be the proven point guard the Knicks expect him to be.
If Lin can be the serviceable stop gap, they'll be fine. But if he starts struggling, they'll have to go back to square one.
