LINSANITY! 10 Things You Need To Know About The Asian-American Harvard Grad Who's Taking The NBA By Storm

Jeremy Lin may have saved the New York Knicks.In the last two games, Lin has ignited Madison Square Garden and given life to a Knicks team that has joylessly stumbled its way through the first third of the NBA season.



The second-year point guard also has an incredible story — graduating from Harvard before becoming the first Asian-American NBA player in 60 years.

No, he’s not going to average 26 points per game forever. But for as long as his hot streak lasts, he’ll be the talk of the NBA.

