Guess Who Normal People Think 'Jamie Dimon' Is

Photo: Stanford Graduate School of Business
Most Americans don’t know who JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is despite the multi-billion trading loss the bank revealed back in May, a monthly 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair Poll shows. Here’s what the people who participated in the poll think Dimon does.
- 66% say they don’t know who he is
- 9% think he’s a Texas congressman
- 7% think he’s an X Games skateboarder
- 4% believe he’s a daredevil motorcyclist.
Only 14% correctly identified Dimon as the CEO of JPMorgan, according to the poll.
A random sample of 990 adults were surveyed nationwide in a telephone interview from June 22 to June 25th.
