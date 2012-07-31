Guess Who Normal People Think 'Jamie Dimon' Is

Julia La Roche
Jamie Dimon

Photo: Stanford Graduate School of Business

Most Americans don’t know who JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is despite the multi-billion trading loss the bank revealed back in May, a monthly 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair Poll shows.  Here’s what the people who participated in the poll think Dimon does.  

  • 66% say they don’t know who he is
  • 9% think he’s a Texas congressman
  • 7% think he’s an X Games skateboarder
  • 4% believe he’s a daredevil motorcyclist. 

Only 14% correctly identified Dimon as the CEO of JPMorgan, according to the poll.  

A random sample of 990 adults were surveyed nationwide in a telephone interview from June 22 to June 25th.  

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.