Meet The Little-Known Comedian Rumoured To Be Taking Over 'The Late Late Show'

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images James Corden, a comedian and actor, appeared alongside Keira Knightley in 2013’s ‘Begin Again.’

Ever since Craig Ferguson announced in April that he will be departing CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” the rumour mill has been swirling as to who will replace him.

Now, The Wrap — who spoke to “an individual with knowledge of the situation” — is exclusively reporting the frontrunner is James Corden, a 35-year-old English actor, comedian, and writer.

“Corden rose to prominence in the UK as the co-creator, co-writer, and star of the BBC sitcom ‘Gavin & Stacey‘ and subsequently lead the comedy play ‘One Man, Two Guvnors,’ which earned him a Tony Award for its Broadway run,” reports Collider. “Corden had a supporting role in this summer’s musical indie ‘Begin Again‘ and leads the upcoming Disney musical ‘Into the Woods‘ alongside Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, which opens this Christmas.”

While Ferguson will be exiting the show at the end of this year, CBS honcho Les Moonves told TMZ last night that “we’re not sure” who the replacement will be, but Corden is “one of the people we are talking to.”

Moonves added, “We have someone in the 12:30 time slot that we’re keying in on.”

While Corden isn’t a recognisable name in the U.S., he does boast more than 4.3 million Twitter followers, which could draw a younger audience to CBS.

In his personal life, Corden’s wife, Julia Carey (below), is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Check out some of Corden’s past professional work below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.