Who Is In The NCAA Tournament?

Arkansas-Little Rock celebrates their Sun Belt Championship

Photo: AP

Here are the 32 teams that have already earned automatic bids to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, by winning their conference tournament. (Or in Princeton’s case, a one-game playoff.)AUTOMATIC BIDS:



Belmont (Atlantic Sun)

UNC-Asheville (Big South)

Old Dominion (Colonial)

St. Peter’s (Mid-Atlantic)

Indiana State (Missouri Valley)

Morehead State (Ohio Valley)

Wofford (Southern)

Gonzaga (West Coast)

Butler (Horizon)

Oakland (Summit)

Arkansas-Little Rock (Sun Belt)

Long Island (Northeast)

Northern Colorado (Big Sky)

Boston University (America East)

Connecticut (Big East)

Kansas (Big 12)

UC-Santa Barbara (Big West)

Memphis (Conference USA)

Princeton (Ivy)

Akron (Mid-American)

Hampton (Mid-Eastern)

San Diego State (Mountain West)

Washington (Pac-10)

Bucknell (Patriot)

Texas-San Antonio (Southland)

Alabama State (Southwestern)

Utah State (Western Athletic)

There *were* four more conference titles decided today:

Duke (ACC)

Richmond (Atlantic 10)

Kentucky (SEC)

Ohio State (Big 10)

We’ll be back here at 6:00 p.m. to live blog the NCAA selection show when the at-large teams and seeding will be made announced on CBS.

