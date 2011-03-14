Who Is In The NCAA Tournament?

Photo: AP
Here are the 32 teams that have already earned automatic bids to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, by winning their conference tournament. (Or in Princeton’s case, a one-game playoff.)AUTOMATIC BIDS:
Belmont (Atlantic Sun)
UNC-Asheville (Big South)
Old Dominion (Colonial)
St. Peter’s (Mid-Atlantic)
Indiana State (Missouri Valley)
Morehead State (Ohio Valley)
Wofford (Southern)
Gonzaga (West Coast)
Butler (Horizon)
Oakland (Summit)
Arkansas-Little Rock (Sun Belt)
Long Island (Northeast)
Northern Colorado (Big Sky)
Boston University (America East)
Connecticut (Big East)
Kansas (Big 12)
UC-Santa Barbara (Big West)
Memphis (Conference USA)
Butler (Horizon)
Princeton (Ivy)
Akron (Mid-American)
Hampton (Mid-Eastern)
San Diego State (Mountain West)
Washington (Pac-10)
Bucknell (Patriot)
Texas-San Antonio (Southland)
Alabama State (Southwestern)
Utah State (Western Athletic)
There *were* four more conference titles decided today:
Duke (ACC)
Richmond (Atlantic 10)
Kentucky (SEC)
Ohio State (Big 10)
We’ll be back here at 6:00 p.m. to live blog the NCAA selection show when the at-large teams and seeding will be made announced on CBS.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.