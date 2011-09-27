Since its inception in 1982, no Republican presidential candidate has won the nomination without winning Florida’s Presidency 5 straw poll.



By that measure, Georgia businessman Herman Cain will be the GOP’s 2012 nominee. That seems unlikely, given that Cain has built up virtually no campaign organisation and his name recognition among likely Republican primary voters remains at 50%, below Sen. Rick Santorum and just about equal to former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman. His support has plateaued between 10% and 5% in recent polls.

But Cain has undoubtedly made a splash in the 2012 Republican presidential race. While other longshot candidates like Michele Bachmann and Jon Huntsman have faded in the debates, Cain has stood out, in spite (or perhaps because) of his bizarre calls to overhaul Social Security with the “Chilean model.”

Cain now rivals Ron Paul as the fan favourite among the Tea Party set. But few outside of the movement know much about the “The Hermanator,” other than that he is black and likes pizza.

We did a little digging to find out more — and as it turns out, Cain has quite a fascinating history.

