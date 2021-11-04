‘Eternals’ introduces an important character to the MCU. Here’s what to know about that major cameo reveal.

Makkari and Thena are met by two newcomers at the end of ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

“Eternals” may have mixed reviews, but the film easily delivered one of Marvel‘s best end-credits scenes thanks to a surprise cameo that left the world premiere crowd roaring in excitement.

Welcome to the MCU, Harry Styles!

The first of two end-credits scenes in “Eternals” culminated in a huge reveal when the “Adore You” singer walked on screen in a red and white costume, introducing himself to Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) as a pretty important player in the expanding universe moving forward: Thanos’ sexy younger brother, Eros.

Eros, unlike his bro, is not purple. In fact, he just looks like Harry Styles… in a superhero costume.

There isn’t an official photo of Harry Styles as Starfox, but this is basically what he looks like as the hero, minus She-Hulk on his arm. Marvel Comics, Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The world premiere crowd, where the scene debuted October 18 with Insider in attendance, went wild at the sight of Styles in a flurry of deafening screams and cheers. It was the loudest the crowd got all night during the film.

Unfortunately, you may have had the huge moment spoiled for you as Styles’ cameo didn’t stay secret for long after the film’s social embargo lifted that evening.

So, who is Eros and how will he fit into the MCU moving forward? Keep reading for everything we know about Styles’ Marvel character.

How and when did Harry Styles wind up in the MCU?

Lauren Ridloff told Insider she filmed the post-credit scene with Harry Styles in January 2021. Isabel Infantes – PA Images/Getty Images

Once you get over the shock of Styles entering the MCU, you’re probably wondering a few things:

How is this guy related to Thanos?

Is this charming guy good, or are his devilish good looks a trap? What’s his deal?

How are we only just hearing about Thanos’ hot brother now? Seems convenient. (Reminder: It’s not like Thanos was dad of the year to Gamora and Nebula, so this shouldn’t be a shocker.)

What will Styles’ role be in the MCU moving forward?

How did Marvel get Harry Styles to join the MCU?

Let’s take these one at a time.

We don’t know the full answer to the last question yet, but while speaking with Insider about “Eternals,” Ridloff told us the scene was filmed in January during reshoots, explaining, “That’s when they had added that scene and I was shocked because I didn’t even know exactly what we were shooting until we got there on set that day.”

Styles’ cameo was shrouded in secrecy, as you would expect with any Marvel end-credits scene.

If you’re a big Styles fan, you may not have been as surprised to see the singer show up in the film. For months, fans have been gathering clues, speculating the superstar may appear in the film in a secret role.

Back up – Thanos has a brother? AND he looks like Harry Styles?

These two are brothers. Marvel Comics, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Yes. And yes.

In the comics, Thanos has a younger, gorgeous brother named Eros who made his first appearance in an Iron Man comic, 1973’s “The Invincible Iron Man” issue No. 55. (In his comic debut, Eros was actually purple, like Thanos.)

Eros is kind of a sore spot for Thanos, so that’s probably why we never heard about him until now. The two are basically polar opposites.

According to the comic’s lore, Eros and Thanos were born into a group of Eternals who lived on Saturn’s moon, Titan. In the MCU, Titan isn’t Saturn’s moon, but a planet in another solar system which was ravaged by overpopulation. But when Thanos was born, he didn’t look like the other godly Eternals. His anger and grudge over being born different made him power hungry and put him on a course to conquer the universe, which we saw play out in earlier phases of the MCU.

Funny enough, Styles happens to share a pretty uncanny resemblance with the comic version of Eros.

What’s Eros’ deal? Unlike his brother, he’s a hero (and a bit of a cad) who becomes a member of the Avengers

Harry Styles bears quite a resemblance to Eros. Marvel Comics, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the comics, Eros is also an Eternal who can control other’s emotions, kind of similar to Druig’s powers in the film. In the “Eternals” end-credits scene, he and his comrade, Pip the Troll, appear to teleport onto the Domo ship to meet with Thena, Druig, and Makkari.

Over the years, Eros has teamed up with various heroes, including the Avengers, to help take down his brother and Ultron. When joining the Avengers, he was given the superhero name Starfox. (The MCU appears to be going in a different direction, since Eros already has that moniker.)

Though he’s a hero and helps out when needed, at heart, he loves to travel in pursuit of adventure and romance (you may have picked up on that charming flirtation with Thena the moment he introduced himself).

Eros is seen partying with women in She-Hulk issue No. 6 from 2005. Marvel Comics

Eros is a serial flirt and party boy (he’d probably get along well with early-MCU Thor), enjoying the company of women so much that it’s actually gotten him into some legal trouble.

In the comics, Eros’ womanizing ways haven’t always ended well

In a 2005 “She-Hulk” comic, Starfox was accused of sexually assaulting a married woman and mother of three by using his powers to seduce her. Throughout the comic, he doesn’t take the case really seriously, even using his powers to try and coerce the witnesses and jury to get his way. In the comics, his powers are likened to a “date rape drug” when used on women.

Eros uses his powers to manipulate women during his trial. Marvel Comics

She-Hulk (who’s getting a show on Disney+) was his lawyer until she remembered a time that Starfox may have used his powers on her to lead to a romantic encounter (though she later learns their relationship was consensual). Starfox tries to escape, but not before She-Hulk pummels and gags him so he can no longer use his charm on anyone.

As a result, Starfox’s father, Mentor, unhappy with how the court proceedings are going, teleports his son off of Earth to evade sexual-assault charges, and the trial continues on their home planet where anything Eros thinks can be used against him. During the trial, it’s revealed Thanos tampered with Eros’ brain, which affected his powers (a convenient scapegoat). After the trial, Eros’ powers are removed – for a time, anyway.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the MCU decides to tackle a storyline like this or completely ignores this part of Eros’ problematic comic history. It doesn’t feel like the sort of kid-friendly thing the MCU would explore. Plus, Thanos is dead, at least in the current timeline.

How will Starfox fit into Marvel’s future? He could have connections to some familiar faces.

In the comics, Starfox knew Mar-Vell and Kang. Does this version know Captain Marvel? Marvel Studios

There are a few connections Starfox may already have to the MCU.

In the comics, Starfox is friends with Captain Marvel, aka Mar-Vell (who was played by Annette Bening in “Captain Marvel”). Maybe Styles’ version of Starfox knows Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. In “Avengers: Endgame,” she tells Black Widow and others that she was busy helping a lot of other places affected by Thanos during the Blip.

Did she cross paths with Starfox during that time? The two both share a bit of a free spirit for adventure.

Another possibility is that Starfox may have a connection to Kang (Jonathan Majors), who was recently introduced in Disney+’s “Loki” series. In the comics, the two met far in the future and Eros used some of Kang’s time traveling tech to go back in time to unite different races to unite against Thanos. Here, it’s possible that Eros could be traveling back in time to unite races – humans, Deviants, and Eternals – in a war against Celestials.

At the end of “Eternals,” it looks like Starfox has some knowledge of how to deal with Celestials, and their leader, Arishem, who kidnapped Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo.

Is Starfox trying to defeat the Celestials? Marvel Studios

It’s unclear how Starfox would know about the trio and where to find the other three Eternals on the Domo in space. But if he’s time traveling, it would explain how he knew exactly where to find the Domo and why he’s up to speed on Arishem.

Starfox has also had some run-ins with the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the comics, he notably formed a group called the Dark Guardians, which included Nebula, in order to prevent a resurrection of Thanos (yes, the comics get wild). He also spent some time with Adam Warlock, a character who will be played by Will Poulter in James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” You can read more on Warlock, who was teased in 2017’s “GotG Vol. 2,” here.

If we had to guess, there’s a possibility we could see Starfox next turn up somewhere in 2023’s “GotG Vol. 3,” even if it’s just as an end-credits scene.

For more on Pip the Troll and the second end-credits scene, you can read our breakdown of both “Eternals” scenes here and our review of the movie here.