Who is ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Guttierez-Reed? 24-year-old is daughter of a veteran Hollywood gunslinger

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Voices of The West/Facebook

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer in charge of firearms on the set of the film “Rust.”

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also the daughter of the legendary Hollywood armorer Thell Reed.

New information about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” was revealed by authorities Wednesday, including details about the prop gun that was fired by Alec Baldwin and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to affidavits that were included in search warrant documents for the film’s set at Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch, the prop gun that Baldwin used was one of three that was “set up” by the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and left on a cart.

The firearm was then picked up by the movie’s assistant director, Dave Halls, who took it to Baldwin for a scene inside a church building on the set, according to the police documents. As Halls handed the gun to Baldwin, he said “cold gun,” indicating that it did not contain any live rounds before the incident, according to the documents.

The gun was then fired by Baldwin, striking Hutchins, as well as director Joel Souza, who was behind Hutchins at the time. Gutierrez-Reed who, in her role as the film’s armorer was in charge of firearms on the set, has been described as “inexperienced” in several media reports. Below, Insider breaks down all the information we know about the 24-year-old.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is the daughter of veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s father is Thell Reed, а well-known Hollywood аrmorer. Reed – whose credits include 1997’s “L.A. Confidential” and 2006’s “Miami Vice” was born аnd rаised in Downey, Cаliforniа, аccording to his IMDb profile.

According to IMDb, Reed has been known to work intimately with actors such as Brad Pitt and Val Kilmer to achieve “realistic gun handling.” Reed was also a quick draw expert on Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 film “Django Unchained.” The Daily Beast has reported that Gutierrez-Reed was trained by her father.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 1995, Reed discussed his technique for teaching actors how to use firearms.

“I teach smoothness and style,” he said, “and the speed comes by itself.”

‘Rust’ was Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s second film as a head armorer

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, where Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch, killing the cinematographer. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

During a recent interview on the “Voices of the West” podcast, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said that “Rust” was only the second time she had worked as a lead armorer on a film set. The 24-year-old said her first experience was on the set of the film “The Old Way,” which stars Nicolas Cage and recently wrapped shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed also told the podcast that she almost didn’t take the job because she hadn’t been sure if she was ready for it.

“It was a really badass way to start off a really long and cool career,” she said on the podcast. “It was also my first time being head armorer as well. I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready. But doing it, like, it went really smoothly.”

Gutierrez-Reed later added that she had initially been fearful loading blanks into guns on set.

“I think loading blanks was the scariest thing to me because I was like, oh, I don’t know anything about it,” she said.

Crew members from ‘The Old Way’ have criticized Gutierrez-Reed

Nicolas Cage. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON

Earlier this week, the online publication The Wrap published a report citing sources from the set of “The Old Way” who said Gutierrez-Reed exhibited poor gun safety on set.

Stu Brumbaugh, who worked as a key grip on “The Old Way,” told The Wrap that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s behavior caused the film’s star Nicolas Cage to scream at her and storm off set after she fired a gun near the cast and crew for the second time in three days without warning.

“Make an announcement, you just blew my fucking eardrums out,” Cage yelled before walking off the set, Brumbaugh told the publication.

Two separate sources told The Daily Beast that there had been “considerably less attention” given to gun safety under Gutierrez-Reed’s leadership on the film’s set.

“There were several concerns I brought to production’s attention,” one source told the publication. “I have been around firearms my entire life and noticed some things that were not OK even with loaded blank firearms.”

The Daily Beast went on to recount a story from a source who said Gutierrez-Reed loaded a gun during production and handed it to a child actor without properly checking the weapon. Filming was stopped by crew members who intervened and demanded that Gutierrez-Reed had properly checked the firearm, the publication reported.

“She was reloading the gun on the ground, where there were pebbles and stuff. We didn’t see her check it, we didn’t know if something got in the barrel or not,” the report said.

Gutierrez-Reed has yet to speak publicly following the incident

Cinematographer who was killed Thursday on the set of the film ‘Rust.’ Halyna Hutchins

There are currently three ongoing investigations into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Wednesday, authorities said that the gun discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” was loaded with a lead bullet.

“We believe that we have the spent shell casing from the bullet that was fired from the gun,” said Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza in a press conference, adding that “a lead projectile had also been recovered.”

Officials said at the press conference that they weren’t ruling out charges in the incident.

Multiple reports have also suggested that the prop gun used in the fatal incident was used for live-ammo target practice by crew members on the morning of the shooting. Several crew members took prop guns from the movie and drove away from the “Rust” set to shoot beer cans with live ammunition, according to sources cited by The Wrap.

According to a court document filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Santa Fe authorities recovered nine spent casings along with three black revolvers and “loose ammo” from the movie set after the shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed has yet to speak publicly following the incident. Alec Baldwin broke his silence in a series of tweets, saying his “heart is broken.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” he added.

In a second tweet, Baldwin continued: “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”