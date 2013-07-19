No One's Safe From 'Guccifer', The Incredible Hacker Attacking Politicians And Celebrities

The most spectacular hacker in the world today goes by the handle “Guccifer,” a seeming portmanteau of “Gucci” and “Lucifer.”
Despite the playful name, his/her list of Internet exploits runs long and deep. Guccifer’s victims include political figures like Colin Powell and pop culture icons like Candace Bushnell. The hacker got the greatest amount of media attention for finding and releasing photographs of former president George W. Bush’s new hobby – painting.
Guccifer has frequently communicated with The Smoking Gun in the past, where his IP address was traced to Russia. But this is no indicator of where the hacker may actually call home. He’s very likely using proxy servers or Tor to conceal his true location.
It’s hard to see a clear motivation in Guccifer’s work. But here’s a brief history of his (or her) most prominent hacks.
Remember those paintings by George W. Bush? Guccifer is the one who retrieved the pictures from the former president's email account.
Guccifer got hold of the Bush family's contact list in June. Secret Service agents visited the owner of the Cryptome web site, where Guccifer's material was published, and asked for it to be removed.
Guccifer managed to get into Colin Powell's email and access loads of sensitive data, including emails to Hillary Clinton about the Benghazi attacks. Guccifer even defaced Powell's Facebook page.
Christopher Kojm, chairman of the United States National Intelligence Council, had his MSN account broken into.
It's not just American politicians — he hacked Tony Blair's email and found messages linking him to Bohemian Grove, an annual (and highly secretive) gathering of some of the world's most powerful men.
Candace Bushnell, creator of Sex and the City, fell victim when Guccifer took over her Twitter account and tweeted out portions of an unpublished manuscript.
Even beauty queens aren't safe. Patricia Legere, a former Miss Maine, had her information compromised.
Perhaps most unexpectedly, Guccifer hacked the AOL address belonging to Jeffrey Tambor of Arrested Development and The Larry Sanders Show.
