No One's Safe From 'Guccifer', The Incredible Hacker Attacking Politicians And Celebrities

The most spectacular hacker in the world today goes by the handle “Guccifer,” a seeming portmanteau of “Gucci” and “Lucifer.”



Despite the playful name, his/her list of Internet exploits runs long and deep. Guccifer’s victims include political figures like Colin Powell and pop culture icons like Candace Bushnell. The hacker got the greatest amount of media attention for finding and releasing photographs of former president George W. Bush’s new hobby – painting.

Guccifer has frequently communicated with The Smoking Gun in the past, where his IP address was traced to Russia. But this is no indicator of where the hacker may actually call home. He’s very likely using proxy servers or Tor to conceal his true location.

It’s hard to see a clear motivation in Guccifer’s work. But here’s a brief history of his (or her) most prominent hacks.

