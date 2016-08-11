Meet David Krane, the new head of Google's $2.4 billion venture capital business

Google Ventures David Krane is the new head of GV.

Bill Maris, the founder and CEO of GV (formerly Google Ventures), has left the company. His replacement is Google veteran David Krane.

But who is Krane, and what does his track record look like?

Well, he was previously a managing partner at the $2.4 billion (£1.85 billion) fund, which now sits under Google’s parent company Alphabet, and he’s invested in the likes of Uber, Nest, and Blue Bottle Coffee, according to the GV website.

He first joined Google 16 years ago as director of global communications and public affairs, where he oversaw the company’s strategic communications programs on a worldwide level.

Prior to Google, the husband and father of three children worked for Apple, Qualcomm, Four11 (now Yahoo! Mail), and two computer security software developers.

The GV website states that Krane has “worked as a member of the senior leadership team to grow Google from a small startup to a multi-billion dollar global enterprise.”

Despite a long career in tech, Krane actually trained as a journalist, picking up a journalism degree from Indiana University Bloomington.

