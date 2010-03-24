Who Is Going To Buy Palm?

Recently I commented on why Palm’s (PALM) patents were an overlooked asset and why this strengthened the case for an acquisition. Since then Palm reported earnings and provided guidance that scared the crap out of investors; sending the stock on another nosedive to around $4. It’s not clear the whether they could have hung a bigger for-sale-sign on the company, but to be fair, they were just being honest about the current situation.



The biggest issue that puts them in play right now is the cash burn-rate of the company and their current valuation; the market cap is around $667 million. Sales are expected to plummet next quarter as carriers work off excess inventory and while the company has a $600 million cash cushion, this is likely to vaporize quickly as sales dry up.

Cash Burn on Overdrive

The company is expecting less than $150 million in sales this quarter; a huge drop from the $349 million in the prior quarter. This is mostly related to the excess inventory that the carriers are holding, but this is scant relief, because the whole problem is end demand and no reduction in inventories is going to fix that.

The other issue weighing on their cash balance is their huge accounts payable balance of $190 million (almost 2x its receivables), which will also burn through a lot of cash this quarter. All told, the company could easily lose a few hundred million this quarter and be out of cash in 12 months; it all depends on sales. The only bright spot (relatively speaking) is that their $400 million of debt is only due in 2014, so they don’t have to worry about that now. They also don’t appear (per their 10-K) to have any of the potential debt covenant issues Jean-Louis Gassée refers to; he thinks the lender might be able to demand repayment of its loan before Palm runs out of cash and leave the company hanging in mid-air, Wile E. Coyote like.

Evaporating Confidence

Palm is facing a crisis of confidence that is eerily reminiscent of what the financial institutions faced just a year ago. It doesn’t really matter if the loss of confidence is just external to Palm and not internally, because if the carriers, developers and consumers don’t think they are going to make it, they likely won’t, unfortunately.

Some may think the announcement of the Pre and Pixi Pluses for AT&T is a big positive, but maybe not. This implies that it’s unlikely they are going to ship a new phone soon. Given the impending launch of the Nexus One for Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, as well as a likely significant iPhone upgrade this summer, it looks like a lost cause for Palm now. WebOS may have a lot of potential but their current products have been eclipsed in hardware terms and new competitor hardware is on the horizon. No amount of marketing is going to make the products sell well against the coming competition.

So Why Would Anyone Bother Buying Palm?

WebOS, the Palm patents and the ex-Apple talent are what drives the interest in the prey that is Palm. Too many confuse WebOS with the Palm and Pixi products, but its the hardware that is constraining the software and that is a lot easier to fix than a poor operating systems. Just think of how long it took Palm, Apple, Google and now Microsoft to develop their new mobile operating systems; years.

Critically there are many companies that would be interested in WebOS — some obvious and some not so obvious. Probably the best way to frame the value of WebOS is to think of the size of the overall cell phone market was 1.1 billion units in 2009. If the future of the phone industry is smartphones then over time there are only going to be handful of OS’s that will prevail. WebOS has the technical pedigree to be one of those platforms. Nothing is certain, but for a number of companies it might provide the opportunity, or at least the perception of the opportunity, that they could be one a handful of platforms in this market.

The patents are also likely to be attractive to a variety of companies as there is good reason to believe that it’s the main reason why Apple did not sue Palm, but HTC instead. And then there is also the App catalogue to consider. With Palm’s recently released PDK they have probably the best gaming development platform after the iPhone, but again for this to get serious traction with developers they need to believe in the viability of the platform, which is unlikely as long as Palm remains independent. The case for the talent is pretty much self evident.

And Does it Matter How Long a Buyer Might Wait?

From an acquirer’s perspective, everyone that might be interested in Palm knows they could be very close to needing life support and waiting for the point at which they will need resuscitation could be very costly . They also know that there has got to be more than one other party interested in acquiring Palm so they can’t sit simply bide their time before they make a bid, lest they lose the company to another bidder. See what happened to Apple when they dawdled on AdMob, which Google then acquired, and then Apple wound up buying what looks like was a second choice option.

Then there is the time to market issue. There are quite a few OS’s in development and Android and the iPhone are leaping ahead; no buyer has the luxury of sitting back to wait and see how things play out if they want to compete.

