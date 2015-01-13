Meet The CW Actress Who Upset Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Netflix At The Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Gina Rodriguez plays a religious virgin who accidentally gets pregnant on the CW’s ‘Jane the Virgin.’

One of the biggest shocks of Sunday night’s Golden Globes came when actress Gina Rodriguez beat out former Globes winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and “Orange is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling to take home the award for Best Actress in a TV comedy.

The 30-year-old actress stars on The CW’s new series “Jane the Virgin,” about a young, religious woman who gets pregnant after a mix-up at the doctor where she’s accidentally artificially inseminated.

As silly as the concept may sound, the series is based on a very successful Venezuelan telenova, “Juana la Virgen.”

The show was received as one of the best fall premieres with several outlets calling it the best new show of the season.

TIME:

The accidental-pregnancy premise sounds absurd–and it is–but Jane’s playful, good-hearted humour makes the unbelievable believable.

The Hollywood Reporter:

Viewers who want to watch the fall’s best new broadcast drama will have to do something that, for many of them, will likely be unfamiliar. They will have to find the CW.

The CW/Jane the Virgin trailer Jane when she finds out she’s pregnant on ‘Jane the Virgin.’

Before “Jane,” Rodriguez was known for her role on soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

The youngest of three sisters, the Chicago native was inspired by her older sisters who are a banker and doctor.

“My sisters were making moves that were crazy to our community, to our family,” Rodriguez told Complex in 2013. “They were getting the best education and they were shattering stereotypes. I had these women in front of me doing what they love to do and fighting for it, whether we had money to pay for college or not, and it inspired me to do something.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Gina Rodriguez with her sister Ivelisse Rodriguez in the press room at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

After 10 years of salsa dancing, acting became her outlet.

The role which catapulted her into the limelight was 2012’s musical film “Filly Brown” in which she played a young Latina rapper. She beat out both Eva Longoria and Eva Mendes for an Imagen Foundation Award for Best Actress for her role.

Rodriguez also turned down a role in Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” telling Cosmopolitan, “I am not going to take a role because there’s money. It might extend my checkbook but not my integrity.”

While the actress already has a second season of “Jane the Virgin” ahead of her, Rodriguez is keeping busy, working on her own record album.

“I am talking to some major labels and some indie labels as well, because you definitely have more control of your sound that way,” Rodriguez told Complex. “I’m going to go all in and give it the same kind of heart I gave to acting.”

