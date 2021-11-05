There’s a huge cameo in ‘Eternals’ you likely missed that teases one of Marvel’s next big characters

Dane hears a mystery voice at the end of ‘Eternals,’ which belongs to very important person in the MCU. Marvel Studios

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Eternals.”

A mystery voice is heard during the final moments of the movie’s last end-credits scene.

That voice belonged to Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

“Eternals” introduces Harry Styles to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s another big cameo you likely missed at the film’s end.

During the second end-credits scene, as Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) reaches out to touch the Ebony Blade, an offscreen mystery voice warns, “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?” before the scene cuts to black.

Who was that?

None other than human-vampire hybrid Blade, voiced by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, director Chloé Zhao confirmed to Fandom.

“That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself,” Zhao added.

Mahershala Ali is playing Blade in an upcoming Marvel film.

Mahershala Ali was announced as Blade in 2019. Associated Press/Marvel

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige announced Ali’s casting as the vampire hunter at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Wesley Snipes originated the role of Eric Brooks (or Blade), who protects humans from vampires, in a trilogy of films released from 1998 through 2004.

An untitled “Blade” reboot is currently in the works at Marvel with no release date attached.

According to Variety, Ali began pitching himself to star in a reboot of the franchise after he appeared in Marvel’s Netflix series, “Luke Cage.”

Fandom reports Harington didn’t know about Blade’s addition to the end-credits scene – since he filmed it solo – until “a couple of weeks ago.” When he learned about it, it blew Harington’s mind.

It’s possible that Dane could team up with Blade, which they’ve done in the past, in the vampire hunter’s upcoming solo film. In the comics, Dane eventually becomes a hero known as the Black Knight.

“When I took on this part, there’s the idea that I would be in some future version of some movie somewhere, playing a continuation of this character in some iteration, but that’s all I really know,” Harington told Insider.

You can follow along with our “Eternals” coverage here.