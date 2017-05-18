Meet Brigitte Trogneux: The woman who used to be Emmanuel Macron's schoolteacher about to become France's First Lady

Glamorous high-school teacher Brigitte Trogneux is about to become France’s first lady.

Her husband, Emmanuel Macron, swept to power on Sunday and is set to become France’s youngest president.

Trogneux is 24 years his senior, and she first met Macron while teaching him drama in Amiens when he was 15.

She was never far from Macron’s side on the campaign trail, and she is credited with helping coach her husband to power. Trogneux is now ready to take on an active role in his government.

Scroll on to meet the stylish soon-to-be first lady of France.

