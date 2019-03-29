Elizabeth Warren is running for president in 2020. Here's everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Images Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Who is Elizabeth Warren?

Current job: US Senator from Massachusetts.Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 70

Family: Warren is married to law professor Bruce Mann. She has two children, Amelia Warren Tyagi and Alexander Warren.

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Advisor to President Barack Obama on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010 to 2011. Chair of the congressional oversight panel of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) from 2008-2010. Tenured law professor at Harvard Law School from 1993 to 2013.

Who is Warren’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Elizabeth Warren’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

The average Warren-satisfied respondent said they were satisfied with 3.9 other candidates , which is the third-lowest number of rivals for a candidate in the race. That’s pretty good: it means that people who like her tend to be narrowing down their choices. Still, only about 5 per cent of Warren supporters said they were satisfied with her and her alone.

, which is the third-lowest number of rivals for a candidate in the race. That’s pretty good: it means that people who like her tend to be narrowing down their choices. Still, only about 5 per cent of Warren supporters said they were satisfied with her and her alone. Among Democratic primary voters, about two thirds of those who’d be satisfied with Warren as nominee were also satisfied with Joe Biden as nominee. A Biden candidacy that pans out could pose a significant threat to Warren’s ability to consolidate a constituency.

Those satisfied with Warren also would be satisfied with fellow New England liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders. Of those satisfied with Warren as nominee, just shy of two thirds also would be satisfied with Sanders. That’s about 10 percentage points higher than Sander’s performance among general Democrats, who were satisfied with him a little more than half of the time.

Of those satisfied with Warren as nominee, just shy of two thirds also would be satisfied with Sanders. That’s about 10 percentage points higher than Sander’s performance among general Democrats, who were satisfied with him a little more than half of the time. Those satisfied with Warren also saw the appeal in Kamala Harris, but at a lower rate than among the total set of Democrats.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Elizabeth Warren’s policy positions?



What are Elizabeth Warren’s political successes?

How much money has Elizabeth Warren raised?

Warren raised about $US300,000 from 9,000 donors on the day she announced her presidential exploratory committee on December 31, 2018.

Warren’s campaign raised $US6 million from 135,000 donors in the first quarter of 2019, and $US19.1 million from 384,000 donors in the second quarter.

As of July, Warren is among the top four 2020 candidates measured by funds raised.

How is Elizabeth Warren viewed by voters compared to the competition?

INSIDER has conducted a number of other polls to check in on how these candidates are perceived in comparison to one another. When we asked respondents to one poll to rank how far to the left or to the right they considered the candidates, Warren was generally considered to be one of the more left-leaning candidates in the field, in fifth place out of a field of then 20. Warren is among the most experienced candidates in the field, coming in third place behind Sanders and Biden when we asked respondents to rank the candidates based on how prepared they are for the rigors of the presidency given what they knew about their history of public service and experience with government. And when asked how likable or personable respondents perceived the candidates to be, Warren was considered emerged in the top five.

Could Elizabeth Warren beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Warren overall is believed to be an ordinary, if slightly weaker candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to the whole field. It’s still quite early, but Warren is coming in a bit worse for wear among Democratic voters: three in ten think she’d win, three in ten are unsure, and four in ten think she’d lose.

How do Democratic voters feel about Elizabeth Warren’s qualifications?

INSIDER has conducted polling about how voters feel about candidate attributes or qualifications. We asked respondents about a list of possible qualifications and if they made them more likely or less likely to vote for a candidate for president.

For example, among respondents who said they’d vote in the Democratic primary, 19% said a candidate being a college professor made them likelier to support them, while 4% said it made them less likely to, for a +15% net favorability. We can then see how different candidates’ resumes stack up compared to those preferences.

Attributes perceived as most valuable include her released tax returns (+43%), position in the Senate (+40%), her growing up poor (+28%), past as an activist (+28%), consumer advocate (+18%), college professor (+15%) and lawyer (+3%).

Attributes considered to be a liability based on the preferences of self-reported Democratic voters include that she is age 70 or over (-24%).

