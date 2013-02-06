The Fabulous Life Of Eike Batista—The Brazilian Who Is Risking It All To Become Richest Man In The World

Eike Batista

Photo: AP

Flamboyant Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista made his first million from gold trading before he was 24 years old.And from there it was a life worthy of the silver screen — he married a Playboy model, entered speedboat contests, and made it to the top 20 of the world billionaires list.



By 2012, he was worth $30 million and he was the 10th richest person in the world, gunning hungrily for the top spot.

But by the end of the year, half of his wealth disappeared. According to Bloomberg’s billionaires list he now ranks #89 on the list of the world’s wealthiest. He could have to hand over more of his wealth

