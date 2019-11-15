Deval Patrick is running for president in 2020. Here's everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

Elise Amendola/AP Photo In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during an interview at his Statehouse office in Boston.

Who is Deval Patrick?

Current job: 2020 presidential candidate.

Age: 63.

Family: Patrick and his wife Diane have two adult daughters, Katherine and Sarah.

Previous jobs: Managing director at private equity firm Bain Capital 2015-2019, governor of Massachusetts from 2007-2015, businessman, assistant US attorney for the Civil Rights Division 1994-1997, corporate lawyer.

Who is Patrick’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can identify the other candidates competing in Deval Patrick’s lane, and who his broader opponents are within the party.

Patrick is a more recent addition to our surveys and at this time has an insufficient sample size for which to draw conclusions.

Insider has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as the nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

What are Deval Patrick’s policy positions?



What are Deval Patrick’s political successes?

Patrick prevailed as a little-known candidate in the crowded 2006 Democratic primary for governor of Massachusetts, and defeated Lt. Gov. Kerry Healy in the general election, returning control of the governor’s office to Democrats for the first time since 1991.

To this day, Patrick is still just the second elected African-American governor in US history, following former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder. (David Paterson was appointed as governor of New York in 2008 after Eliot Spitzer’s resignation).

Patrick has also forged a close allyship and friendship with former President Barack Obama, and was a key surrogate for Obama in his 2012 presidential re-election bid.

How much money has Deval Patrick raised?

Since Patrick just entered the race, we don’t have any fundraising data for his presidential campaign yet. His Reason to Believe PAC has raised $US843,680 since 2018, and has spent the PAC’s money on consulting and polling, according to campaign finance records.

Could Deval Patrick beat President Trump?



Again, Patrick is a recent addition to our polling and it will take some time to find out how he’d perform against the president in a general election matchup.

Read more:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.