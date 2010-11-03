Who Is Dell Acquiring Today?*

UPDATE: And the winner is…. Boomi!



EARLIER: Michael Dell has dropped a huge teaser on the world: later today, Dell will announce an acquisition “related to cloud computing” later today.

So what’s the lucky company?

Since Dell lost out to HP in the bidding war over 3PAR, there have been reports tying Dell to Compellent and CommVault as possible consolation prizes. Seeking Alpha recently floated the merits of an acquisition of Teradata.

But it seems odd that Dell would make a teaser announcement like this if a publicly traded company were involved, so maybe he is just hyping up a smaller startup acquisition.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments.

