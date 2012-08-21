Photo: AP Images

Famous golf club Augusta National, which hosts the Masters Tournament, admitted two female members today for the first time in its 80 year history, the Associated Press reported. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore are the first women to receive and accept invites into the exclusive invite-only golf club.



Since Moore is a Wall Streeter, we wanted to learn more about her.

Moore is currently a partner at private investment firm Rainwater Inc.

She is also the wife of firm’s founder, legendary dealmaker Richard Rainwater, who has been diagnosed with progressive supranculear palsy (PSP)– a fatal, fast moving, degenerative brain disease. CNBC’s “Squawk Box” recently did a tribute show with big name hedge fund and private equity professionals who were influenced by Rainwater.

In 1997, Moore became the first woman to grace the cover of Fortune as “The Toughest Babe In Business.” (Read the full profile here)She was also ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Women in Business.”

She’s a South Carolina native who lives with her husband in Lake City.

Moore graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1975 with her bachelor’s in political science.

She’s a prominent benefactor having donated millions to the university. The business school was even renamed in her honour to the Moore School of Business.

She earned her MBA from George Washington University.

She currently sits on the National Advisory Board of JPMorgan and the Teach for America board.

Apparently, Moore’s name was tossed around as a possible candidate for the first female membership to the golf club about five years ago, a source told the Associated Press.

