DANNY GREEN: Meet The Former D-Leaguer Who Came Out Of Nowhere To Dominate The NBA Finals

Danny Green is on one of the most incredible hot streaks in NBA history.
When you consider Green’s remarkable backstory, it makes his epic Finals performance that much more significant.
Green had to overcome family trouble in college, multiple benchings, and a lengthy stint in the D-League to get where he is today, one game away from probably being Finals MVP.
But when he entered the NBA Draft, no one thought he'd be a good NBA player. Scouts projected him as a Francisco Garcia-type guard
After that Green's college coach Roy Williams called Popovich to see what was going on. The two of them reportedly gave Green a big-time pep talk
He played brilliantly in those increased minutes. Earning a spot in the starting lineup by the end of 2011-12
Now, three years after he was out of the league, he's shooting 66% in the Finals. His shot chart is unreal:
