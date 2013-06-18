DANNY GREEN: Meet The Former D-Leaguer Who Came Out Of Nowhere To Dominate The NBA Finals

Danny Green is on one of the most incredible hot streaks in NBA history.



When you consider Green’s remarkable backstory, it makes his epic Finals performance that much more significant.

Green had to overcome family trouble in college, multiple benchings, and a lengthy stint in the D-League to get where he is today, one game away from probably being Finals MVP.

