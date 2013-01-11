The Fabulous Life Of Dan Loeb — The Hedge Fund Manager At War Against Bill Ackman

Photo: Heidi Gutman/ CNBC

Daniel S. Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, has a reputation for his strongly worded (and public) letters to companies and CEOs.The sharp-tongued fund manager has made headlines again after taking a massive long position in Herbalife, the stock rival Bill Ackman has been publicly shorting.



Third Point has disclosed that it owns 8,900,000 shares or an 8.24% stake.

Ackman believes Herbalife, a multi-level marketing company that sells nutrition products, is a pyramid scheme. Loeb doesn’t believe Ackman’s accusation has merit.

Right now, it’s an all-out hedge fund war between this hedge fund titans.

So who is this activist investor? We’re going to a take a tour through Loeb’s life and find out.

