MEET DAKOTA JOHNSON: The 25-year-old Hollywood royalty at the center of the 'Fifty Shades' phenomenon

“Fifty Shades of Grey” broke box office records this weekend after raking in over $US266 million worldwide.

The film centres around the handsome, yet tormented billionaire, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), and young literature student Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson.

While “Fifty Shades” is Johnson’s breakout role, the 25-year-old is no stranger to Hollywood.

Dakota’s father is “Miami Vice” actor Don Johnson.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Don Johnson and daughter Dakota at the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in Los Angeles in 2001.

Her mother is actress Melanie Griffith.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Actress Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota attend an HBO premiere in 2003.

And her maternal grandmother is “The Birds” actress Tippi Hedren.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Dakota with her mother at her grandmother Tippi Hedren’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2003.

After Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith split in 1996, Griffith went on to marry Antonio Banderas later that year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Dakota Johnson, far right, with her mum and stepfather at the ‘Shrek 2’ premiere in 2004.

Dakota has a half-sister, Stella, from her mother’s marriage to Antonio Banderas, which ended last year. In total, she has six half-siblings; four on her father’s side and two on her mother’s side.



Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Dakota Johnson (far left) with her mum, half-sister, and stepfather in 2005.

Still, Dakota remains close to both of her parents.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dakota flanked in between her parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson in 2006.

Dakota grew up in Aspen, Co. before attending high school in Santa Monica, Ca.

After graduating from high school, she signed with the William Morris Agency and started her acting career.

But she has been accompanying her mum to movie premieres and Hollywood events throughout her life.

The two attended Teen Vogue’s young Hollywood party in 2003.

The Carousel of Hope Ball in 2008.

And the “Biutiful” premiere in 2010.

In 2010, Johnson landed her first role in “The Social Network.”

From 2011 to 2012, Johnson had a few bit roles in films like,” “Beastly,” “The Five-Year Engagement,” and “21 Jump Street.”

In 2012, Johnson got the lead role as “Kate” in the Fox TV series, “Ben and Kate.”

The show only lasted one season, but led to a string of small movie roles in 2014 before Johnson eventually landed the coveted role of Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The casting immediately made Johnson a star in her own right.

She attended the Met Ball in May.

And later that month made an appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic with Olivia Munn and Aaron Paul.

In January, she presented at the Golden Globes.

In February, she graced the cover of Vogue magazine.

And this weekend appeared at the “Saturday Night Live” 40th anniversary special.

Ahead of the “Fifty Shades” February 13 release, Johnson and her co-star Jamie Dornan hit the press circuit hard, attending a screening in New York earlier this month.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Flying to Berlin for the film’s Germany premiere.

And London for the UK Premiere of “Fifty Shades Of Grey,” alongside director Sam Taylor-Johnson and author E.L. James.

After the film’s succeess opening weekend, “Fifty Shades” is already rumoured to have two sequels lined up.

