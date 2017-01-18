Everything we know about 24-year-old Corinne Olympios's nanny on 'The Bachelor'

ABC Love her or hate her, Corinne Olympios is here to stay.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Bachelor” season 21.

This season’s big personality on “The Bachelor” is the villainized 24-year-old Corinne Olympios who’s vying for Nick Viall’s heart.

Olympios has already become a polarising addition to the house after taking her top off on a group date; dressing in a trench coat (and little else) and asking Viall to lick whipped cream off her body; and falling asleep on dates and during a rose ceremony.

But perhaps her greatest offence to fans and the women in the house is the fact that the 24-year-old from Miami has a nanny named Raquel who viewers were first introduced to in the premiere episode when she brought Olympios a bowl of chopped cucumbers.

ABC This is the only glimpse we have of Raquel.

Aside from what Olympios herself has said about her nanny, there’s really not too much we know. Raquel doesn’t appear on any of Olympios’s social media accounts and, unsurprisingly, INSIDER can’t find a LinkedIn page.

But “The Bachelor” producers seem just as intrigued by Raquel as the rest of America, and continue to splice together clips with info on her. Here’s what we know from the first three episodes, most of which is from Olympios’s own words.

Olympios introducing Raquel on the show:

She does everything for me. Like even if I moved out, I would have Raquel, like, come to my house.

Olympios on Raquel nannying her future children:

I can’t imagine having a baby, I can’t even handle myself. I need to get Raquel ready for that.

Olympios revealing that she has a nanny to the other women:

Olympios: Raquel is my nanny. Jasmine G.: Your nanny? Olympios: Yeah. Jasmine G.: You have a nanny? Olympios: I do. Jasmine G.: Do you have kids? Olympios: No, I’m a kid and — Jasmine G.: You’re a kid? Olympios: — she takes care of me.

ABC

Olympios on what Raquel does for her:

Raquel keeps my life together, ok? She makes sure that my bed is made every morning, makes my cucumber and my, like, vegetable slices for lunch. She makes me lemon salad, she knows exactly how much oil, lemon, and garlic salt I like. And cheese pasta. I have tried so many times to make cheese pasta, and I can’t make cheese pasta like her.

Olympios on what makes Raquel happy:

Jasmine G.: Do you wash your own clothes? Olympios: I don’t. But she just does it. And you know what? It makes her happy and I’m not going to stop a woman’s happiness.

And here’s contestant Raven on Olympios’s nanny:

Raven: Corinne is 24 and has a nanny. Nick Viall: Has a what? Raven: A nanny. Viall: OK. Like she has a nanny that nannies for her? Raven: It was revealed yesterday — Viall: What does her nanny do? Raven: Everything, she did not know how to clean a spoon.

All of these quotes make it sound as though Raquel is more like a personal assistant to Olympios, but may have served as her nanny growing up and continues to act like a caregiver to the young woman.

“Everyone needs to relax about the nanny thing,” Olympios said in a since-deleted tweet. “Raquel is part of my family so calling her a house keeper or cleaning lady is disrespectful.”

Do you know Olympios’s nanny Raquel, or are you Raquel? Email me at [email protected]

