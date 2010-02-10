Who Is CNBC's Newest Cutie?

Whoa.

Did you see that?

Earlier this afternoon, our collective heads were turned by the young woman you see to the right.

Who was she?

It turns out that she is Carolin Schober, Switzerland Correspondent for CNBC. According to inside sources, our picture doesn’t do her justice. She is much better looking in person. Which is saying a lot. We think she’s pretty easy on the eyes here.

We don’t have any background information about her other than that she is a 2007 Tilburg University alum.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.