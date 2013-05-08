The Internet Is In Love With Charles Ramsey, The Man Who First Discovered The Three Freed Ohio Women

Charles Ramsey, the Cleveland man who helped free three women after they were abducted nearly 10 years ago, is trending worldwide on Twitter.

The instant popularity of Ramsey arises from his swift action as well as the outstanding interview he gave after the rescue.

“This girl is kicking the door and screaming,” Ramsey told NBC station WKYC-TV. “So I go over there … and I say, ‘Can I help? What’s going on?’ And she says, ‘I’ve been kidnapped, and I’ve been in this house a long time. I want to leave right now.'”

Ramsey made some candid comments that captured how surreal the situation is. (His initial interview and 911 call are below.)

“I barbecue with this dude,” Ramsey said. “We eat ribs and whatnot, listen to salsa music, you see where I’m coming from? Not a clue that that girl was in that house, or anybody else was in there against their will.”

Here’s what some prominent members of the Twitterverse have to say:

New Yorker writer Philip Gourevitch:

fantastic Charles Ramsey – Cleveland Rescuer’s 911 call: “she been kidnapped, bro, put yourself in her shoes”: media.cleveland.com/pdextra/audio/… — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) May 7, 2013All the best quotes from

Comedian Patton Oswalt:

Dear Charles Ramsey: I am not a little pretty white girl, but I totally want to run into your black arms. #hero — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 7, 2013

Washington Post writer Max Fisher:

I don’t think I’ve ever heard as much poise as Charles Ramsey commanded in his 9/11 call. A masterpiece, 10/10. bit.ly/10DcNVC — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) May 7, 2013

Musician Questlove:

dear @McDonalds if yall don't sponsor Charles Ramsey like *right now*…. — Questlove from @SongsThatShook Oct 13th @AMC_tv (@questlove) May 7, 2013

Buzzfeed’s Andrew Kaczynski:

Charles Ramsey will be auto-tuned. This I know. — Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) May 7, 2013

Here’s Ramsey’s 911 call:

Here’s the interview:

