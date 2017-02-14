How a 23-year-old rapper who refuses to sign a record deal made Grammys history

Chance the Rapper (m). Photo: Getty

Chance the Rapper is the most talented rapper of his generation and a pioneer in the music industry. His latest album, “Colouring Book,” won him a 2017 Grammy for best new artist.

He also won his first Grammy for best rap performance, for his song “No Problem,” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

This year, the Grammys made streaming-only albums available for awards consideration for the first time, which allowed “Colouring Book” to be nominated. Because of the new rule, Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, made history as the first artist to win a Grammy based on a streaming-only album.

“Colouring Book” is so popular that it’s the first streaming-only album to chart on Billboard’s ranking.

Miraculously, Chance has done all of this without a label supporting him. He’s turned down record deals from numerous labels, and depends on word-of-mouth and his SoundCloud account for distribution.

Meet the most successful fully independent musician of our era:

