A 23-year-old rapper who refuses to sign a record deal is making history at this year's Grammys

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper is the most talented rapper of his generation and a pioneer in the music industry. His latest album, “Colouring Book,” released in May, is one of the the year’s best-reviewed albums. It’s the first streaming-only album to chart on Billboard’s ranking.

This year, the Grammys made streaming-only albums available for awards consideration for the first time. Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, made history again as “Colouring Book” received several nominations, including one for Best Rap Album. It’s the first streaming-only album to be nominated in any category.

Miraculously, Chance has done all of this without a label supporting him. He’s turned down record deals from numerous labels, and depends on word-of-mouth and his Soundcloud account for distribution.

Meet the most successful fully-independent musician of our era:

