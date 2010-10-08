10 Investors Making A Fortune On The Breathtaking Rise In Gold

It seems like everyone’s bullish on gold right now.



Yesterday there was even a naked woman featured in a British tabloid who mentioned her excitement at the current (record-breaking) price of gold, around $1340.

But who are the really big gold bugs?

They’re raking it in right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.