Here's who else was in that video of Donald Trump saying inappropriate remarks about women

A shocking recording of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005 emerged on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

The person he was talking to: Billy Bush.

Bush is a host of Access Hollywood, and also appears on the “Today Show” on NBC.

In the video, Trump talks about how you can “grab” women “by the p—-” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

George H.W. Bush is Billy Bush’s uncle, as his father is the former president’s younger brother.

Google Trends peaked with searches for Bush’s name right after the video broke:

