Here's everything we know about Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in custody in connection with the New York and New Jersey bombings

Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old Afghan-American man, has been taken into custody in connection with bombings in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday.

Police arrested him after an exchange of gunfire in Linden, New Jersey, that left the suspect wounded.

Details about Rahami are slowly starting to emerge. Here’s everything we know about him so far:

• He’s an American citizen. Rahami was born in Afghanistan in 1988. The FBI described him as a naturalized US citizen whose last known address was in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

• He’s believed to have connections to three bombing incidents this weekend: A bombing in New Jersey before the start of a charity race Saturday morning, a bombing in New York City on Saturday night that injured 29 people, and additional, unexploded devices found in New Jersey on Sunday. Rahami is not believed to have a connection with a mass stabbing in Minnesota on Saturday, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility.

• There’s no evidence he’s connected to ISIS, Al Qaeda, or other foreign terror organisations. However, authorities are exploring a possible link to international terrorist groups. After initially insisting the New York bombings weren’t linked to international terrorism, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday the attack appeared to be a “specific act of terror.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he “would not be surprised if we did have a foreign connection to the act.”

• Rahami’s family had issues with their local government. Rahami’s father’s restaurant, First American Fried Chicken in Elizabeth, was open 24 hours a day and drew complaints from neighbours about rowdy crowds and loitering, according to The New York Times. Rahami and his brothers worked at the restaurant. The Rahamis did not comply with a City Council ordinance to close the restaurant at 10 p.m., and one of Rahami’s brothers was arrested after fighting a police officer who came to close the restaurant.

According to the Times, the Rahami family sued the mayor, the City Council, and about 20 police officers, claiming he had been discriminated against because of his race and ethnicity. One of Rahami’s brothers fled to Afghanistan before the case could be resolved.

Getty Images/Drew Angerer Two members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) work at the scene of Saturday night’s explosion in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan, September 18, 2016 in New York City.

• He’s gotten in trouble with the law before. A New Jersey apartment complex filed a landlord-tenant civil action suit against Rahami in 2013, USA Today reported, although the outcome of the case is unknown. Rahami also lost $1,158 in a small claims judgment in 2012, according to USA Today.

• The devices found in New York City were made with pressure cookers, flip phones and Christmas lights. The explosives were filled with “small bearings and metal BBs” to inflict as much damage as possible.

• Police found Rahami sleeping in a bar. A bar owner in Linden, New Jersey, called authorities about a man sleeping in the hallway of his bar. An officer recognised the man as Rahami, and a gunfight erupted between the two. The officer was hit in his bulletproof vest over his abdomen. Rahami fled the bar, and was eventually shot multiple times by other officers. One other officer was injured in the gunfight.

