Google Will Continue Its Acquisition Binge This Year

Google expects to continue its acquisition spree this year, according to comments by one of its corporate development execs.At a panel discussion at the Global Technology Symposium in Silicon Valley today, Google M&A representative Neeraj Arora said that the company expects to increase its acquisition pace from the 40 it made last year.



“If everything goes well,” said Arora, “we might do more than we did last year. I’m very close to the product leaders in the company, we want to do more.”

Arora says that Google’s product teams drive acquisitions, which are meant to fill specific gaps in product lines. M&A isn’t a corporate growth strategy in itself — unlike the case at Oracle in the earlier part of this decade, for instance.

Arora focuses primarily on Google’s Android and consumer Internet business.

He also said that YouTube has more than paid back the $1.6 billion acquisition price. When challenged by Yahoo’s Steven Mitzenmacher, he pointed to the company’s $2.5 billion in annual display revenue, and said that a sizable proportion of that is coming from YouTube.

Google has nearly $35 billion in cash, and has made more than 100 acquisitions in the last five years.

The moderator of the panel, Woodside Capital’s Kelly Porter, noted that giants like Microsoft and Oracle have slowed their pace of acquisitions in the last couple of years, and pointed to Google as an exceptionally successful acquirer.

