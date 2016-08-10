Here's who Jared Leto says inspired his Joker in 'Suicide Squad'

There’s a bit of the Goblin King in Jared Leto’s portrayal of the Joker in “Suicide Squad.”

The actor told NME that he spoke with a “famous writer in the world of DC” and David Bowie was mentioned when discussing how to create the character.

“We discussed David Bowie a bit — not necessarily the music of David, but his class, his elegance, his timelessness,” Leto said.

Bowie’s alter-ego Ziggy Stardust was certainly an afficiando of makeup and kooky costumes, and Bowie even played an antagonist in the cult classic “Labryinth.”

Leto even has a music side gig as the lead vocalist for rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

“I think David Bowie’s probably an inspiration for, like, almost anything you could do creatively,” Leto said.

Watch the full NME interview with Leto:

