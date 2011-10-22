The NBA And NHL Have The Two Worst-Dressed TV Personalities

Fans of the NBA love to make fun of Craig Sager and his colourful suits. But that may be only because we don’t watch enough hockey. If you are not familiar, Don Cherry is an NHL commentator for CBC in Canada and occasionally for ESPN here in the U.S.. And to some, Cherry makes Sager look like the cover of GQ magazine.

Beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. So let’s put the two side-by side and see which is more painful on the eyes.

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Purple Flowers Or Solid Purple?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Velvet Or Mustard?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Flowers Or Lavender?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Matador Or Smoothie?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Hats Or Plums?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Your Grandmother's Linens Or Your Grandmother's Couch?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Bahamas Or Pumpkins?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Valentine's Day Or Pepto?

Don Cherry Vs. Craig Sager: Something Awful Or Something More Awful?

