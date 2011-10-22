The NBA And NHL Have The Two Worst-Dressed TV Personalities

Photo: AP Images

Fans of the NBA love to make fun of Craig Sager and his colourful suits. But that may be only because we don’t watch enough hockey. If you are not familiar, Don Cherry is an NHL commentator for CBC in Canada and occasionally for ESPN here in the U.S.. And to some, Cherry makes Sager look like the cover of GQ magazine.



Beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. So let’s put the two side-by side and see which is more painful on the eyes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.