Who Has Chris Mortensen's Old Phone?

For the second time in the last view days a bizarre tweet has ended up in ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen’s timeline.



On Friday, the following message came through:

“Who is mort. I’ve had this phone for a while”

That was later deleted without explanation. Then just a few minutes ago came this:

Photo: Twitter

We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here, but it appears that someone may have Chris’ old phone and it’s still set up to send text messages to his Twitter account. Is it a jokester? Was it stolen? Some sort of cross contamination? Magic?

The mysteries of technology abound.

