All 33 guys who have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

- People magazine has selected 33 different men for its coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive.
- Mel Gibson was the first to receive the title in 1985. Paul Rudd currently holds the crown.
- Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, and Richard Gere have each been selected twice.
In the years since, of course, Gibson has become a controversial figure thanks to rampant anti-Semitism, racist rants, and a recording of him making a death threat against his ex-girlfriend.
The “Clash of the Titans” actor is now married to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.
But the magazine’s editorial director retroactively bestowed the “Speed” star with People’s honor in 2015.
“He walked like a biker, and that attracted me,” she told People. “I knew I was going to get my hands on him.”
“Chicks gravitate to him,” Affleck’s friend Kevin Smith, a director, told People at the time. “The word on the street is that he’s the ideal man, chatty, gorgeous, generous and intelligent.”
He has since fallen out of favor with many fans — though, considering his starring role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, not with Hollywood. In 2016, Depp was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim that she continues to maintain. He denies it.
“He’s the most beautiful man who ever walked the earth — an absolutely perfect oil painting,” Naomi Watts told People in 2004.
“The most difficult part is going to be organically working this title into a conversation with random strangers,” he told the magazine.
“I think I’m a decent-looking guy. Sometimes I can look great, and other times I look horrifying,” the “Hangover” star said.
The decision to pick Shelton, however, did not go over well.
The 47-year-old actor also appeared in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the keeper of the Asgardian bridge, Heimdall. There has even been a fan-fueled campaign to crown him as the next James Bond.
“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'” Elba told People of being named Sexiest Man Alive. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
The “All Of Me” singer has released five critically renowned R&B albums, two of which have been certified platinum. His Sexiest Man Alive title came shortly after the release of “A Legendary Christmas Deluxe,” the deluxe edition of his sixth studio album and first Christmas album.
Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, had an extremely on-brand reaction to her husband’s announcement: “all downhill from here,” she tweeted.
“She’s proud of me,” Legend told his fellow coaches on “The Voice.” “You know, she makes fun of me almost all the time, but she hasn’t even been snarky about this. She’s like legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife!”
He first rose to fame playing quarterback Vince Howard on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” but his Hollywood breakthrough came in 2013, when he starred in Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut, “Fruitvale Station.”
That same year, at 26 years old, he was featured in People’s first annual Ones to Watch portfolio.
He has since starred in major blockbuster films, including the 2015 “Rocky” sequel “Creed” and the MCU’s 2018 masterpiece “Black Panther.”
Jordan has also made his name as a passionate activist and marched in Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020.
At 33, he described his new Sexiest Man Alive title as “a cool feeling.”
“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he told People. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
He rose through Hollywood primarily as a comedic actor, starring in films like “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Knocked Up,” and “Anchorman.” He also portrayed prominent reoccurring characters in beloved TV shows “Friends” and “Parks and Recreation.”
Today, Rudd is renowned for his role as Ant-Man in the MCU, as well as the critically acclaimed Netflix original series “Living With Yourself.”
The 52-year-old actor said his wife was “stupefied” when he received People’s coveted crown.
“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” he told the magazine. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life.”
He continued: “And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”