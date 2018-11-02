Search

All 33 guys who have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Callie Ahlgrim
Mel gibson paul rudd people sexiest man alive thumb
Mel Gibson in 1985 and Paul Rudd in 2021. Ron Galella Collection/Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
1985: Mel Gibson
Mel gibson sexiest man
Mel Gibson in 2017; Gibson’s People cover in 1985. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / People
Mel Gibson was named People’s first-ever Sexiest Man Alive after his star-making turn in the original “Mad Max” trilogy.

In the years since, of course, Gibson has become a controversial figure thanks to rampant anti-Semitism, racist rants, and a recording of him making a death threat against his ex-girlfriend.

1986: Mark Harmon
Mark harmon sexiest man
Mark Harmon in 2010; Harmon’s People cover in 1986. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / People
Mark Harmon received the second annual honor — largely thanks to his starring roles on two hit shows, “St. Elsewhere” and “Moonlighting.”
1987: Harry Hamlin
Harry hamlin people sexiest man
Harry Hamlin in 2017; Hamlin’s People cover in 1987. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images / People
Harry Hamlin made the cover during his five-year stint on the NBC legal drama “L.A. Law” as attorney Michael Kuzak.

The “Clash of the Titans” actor is now married to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

1988: John F. Kennedy Jr.
Jfk jr people sexiest man
John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996; Kennedy’s People cover in 1988. Anne Sherwood/Getty Images / People
John F. Kennedy Jr. — known in 1988 as political royalty, but something of a rebel — is one of only two winners to have died in the years since his cover. Kennedy was killed in a plane crash in 1999 with his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and his sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette.
1989: Sean Connery
Sean connery people sexiest man
Sean Connery in 2007; Connery’s People cover in 1989. Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images / People
Sean Connery was 59 when he scored the coveted cover, making him the oldest Sexiest Man Alive to date.
1990: Tom Cruise
Tom cruise people sexiest man
Tom Cruise in 2018; Cruise’s People cover in 1990. Shannon Finney/Getty Images / People
By 1990, Tom Cruise had already starred in a string of blockbusters, including “Top Gun,” “Risky Business,” “Rain Man,” “Cocktail” and “All the Right Moves.”
1991: Patrick Swayze
Patrick swayze people sexiest man
Patrick Swayze in 2004; Swayze’s People cover in 1991. Kevin Winter/Getty Images / People
In 1991, Patrick Swayze had become one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men thanks to “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost.” The actor died in 2009.
1992: Nick Nolte
Nick nolte people sexiest man
Nick Nolte in 2012; Nolte’s People cover in 1992. Kevin Winter/Getty Images / People
In 1992, People explained Nick Nolte’s appeal as his being a “big-lug Adonis with the heart of gold.”
1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford
Cindy crawford richard gere sexiest couple people
Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere had been together for four years before they tied the knot in 1991. Brenda Chase/Stringer
In 1993, People forwent the Sexiest Man Alive cover in favor of naming a Sexiest Couple Alive. The magazine chose newly married couple Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, who split one year later.
Keanu Reeves was retroactively named 1994’s Sexiest Man Alive.
Keanu reeves
Keanu Reeves at the premiere of ‘John Wick’ in 2014. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Keanu Reeves never technically scored a cover; People never picked a Sexiest Man Alive in 1994.

But the magazine’s editorial director retroactively bestowed the “Speed” star with People’s honor in 2015.

1995: Brad Pitt
Brad pitt people sexiest man
Brad Pitt in 2018; Pitt’s People cover in 1995. Michael Kovac/Getty Images / People
A long-haired Brad Pitt made the 1995 People cover after his much-celebrated starring roles in “Legends of the Fall” and “Interview With the Vampire.”
1996: Denzel Washington
Denzel washington people sexiest man
Denzel Washington in 2018; Washington’s People cover in 1996. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images / People
Denzel Washington became the first man of color — and the first of only four total — to grace the Sexiest Man Alive cover.
1997: George Clooney
George clooney people sexiest man
George Clooney in 2018; Clooney’s People cover in 1997. Kevin Winter/Getty Images / People
George Clooney secured his first Sexiest Man title while portraying the brooding Dr. Doug Ross on “ER.”
1998: Harrison Ford
Harrison ford people sexiest man
Harrison Ford in 2017; Ford’s People cover in 1998. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images / People
Harrison Ford‘s 1998 cover recognized his role as a blockbuster heartthrob thanks to “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”
1999: Richard Gere
Richard gere people sexiest man
Gere in 2017; Gere’s People cover in 1999. Rich Polk/Getty Images / People
When Gere was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 1999, his ex-girlfriend Diane Von Furstenberg spoke glowingly of the decision.

“He walked like a biker, and that attracted me,” she told People. “I knew I was going to get my hands on him.”

2000: Brad Pitt
Brad pitt people sexiest man 2
Pitt in 2017; Pitt’s second People cover in 2000. Jason Kempin/Getty Images / People
In 2000, Pitt was already a movie star — but coming off his wedding to Jennifer Aniston and his iconic role in “Fight Club,” People decided to bestow Pitt with his second Sexiest Man Alive title.
2001: Pierce Brosnan
Pierce brosnan people sexiest man
Pierce Brosnan in 2017; Brosnan’s People cover in 2001. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / People
Pierce Brosnan was known as James Bond when he landed on People’s coveted cover.
2002: Ben Affleck
Ben affleck people sexiest man
Ben Affleck in 2017; Affleck’s People cover in 2002. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / People
The world couldn’t stop talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2002.

“Chicks gravitate to him,” Affleck’s friend Kevin Smith, a director, told People at the time. “The word on the street is that he’s the ideal man, chatty, gorgeous, generous and intelligent.”

2003: Johnny Depp
Johnny depp people sexiest man
Johnny Depp in 2017; Depp’s People cover in 2003. Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images / People
In 2003, Johnny Depp had charmed the world as Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

He has since fallen out of favor with many fans — though, considering his starring role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, not with Hollywood. In 2016, Depp was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim that she continues to maintain. He denies it.

2004: Jude Law
Jude law people sexiest man
Jude Law in 2018; Law’s People cover in 2004. Charley Gallay/Getty Images / People
Jude Law, another future “Harry Potter” film star, scored People’s most famous cover in the early 2000s.

“He’s the most beautiful man who ever walked the earth — an absolutely perfect oil painting,” Naomi Watts told People in 2004.

2005: Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey people sexiest man
Matthew McConaughey in 2018; McConaughey’s People cover in 2005. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images / People
Matthew McConaughey scored the cover for People’s 20th anniversary of Sexiest Man Alive after he became known for starring in popular romantic comedies, like “The Wedding Planner” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”
2006: George Clooney
George clooney people sexiest man 2
Clooney in 2018; Clooney’s second People cover in 2006. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / People
Clooney became the third man, after Pitt and Gere, to win People’s honor twice.
2007: Matt Damon
Matt damon people sexiest man
Matt Damon in 2018; Damon’s People cover in 2007. Araya Diaz/Getty Images / People
Matt Damon was given the title after his third “Bourne” movie rocked the box office.
2008: Hugh Jackman
Hugh jackman people sexiest man
Hugh Jackman in 2018; Jackman’s People cover in 2008. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images / People
Hugh Jackman was named Sexiest Man Alive after his turn as Wolverine in “X-Men: The Last Stand.”
2009: Johnny Depp
Johnny depp people sexiest man 2
Depp in 2017; Depp’s second People cover in 2009. John Phillips/Getty Images / People
Depp landed on his second cover on the heels of his role in “Alice in Wonderland.”
2010: Ryan Reynolds
Ryan reynolds people sexiest man
Ryan Reynolds in 2018; Reynolds’ People cover in 2010. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images / People
Ryan Reynolds’ forthcoming role in “Green Lantern” — and his self-deprecating humor — helped him become the first Canadian Sexiest Man Alive.

“The most difficult part is going to be organically working this title into a conversation with random strangers,” he told the magazine.

2011: Bradley Cooper
Bradley cooper people sexiest man
Bradley Cooper in 2018; Cooper’s People cover in 2011. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
“I think it’s really cool that a guy who doesn’t look like a model can have this,” Bradley Cooper told People after being named Sexiest Man Alive.

I think I’m a decent-looking guy. Sometimes I can look great, and other times I look horrifying,” the “Hangover” star said.

2012: Channing Tatum
Channing tatum people sexiest man
Channing Tatum in 2018; Tatum’s People cover in 2012. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images / People
Channing Tatum nabbed the cover after his star-making turns in “Magic Mike,” “The Vow,” and “21 Jump Street.”
2013: Adam Levine
Adam levine people sexiest man
Adam Levine performing with Maroon 5 in 2016; Levine’s People cover in 2013. Kevin Winter/Getty Images / People
Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine became the first musician and second nonactor — out of only five total — to grace People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover.
2014: Chris Hemsworth
Chris hemsworth people sexiest man
Chris Hemsworth in 2018; Hemsworth’s People cover in 2014. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images / People
Chris Hemsworth has stolen hearts as Thor throughout the litany of Marvel’s “The Avengers” franchise, which made him a natural pick for 2014’s Sexiest Man Alive after “Thor: The Dark World” hit theaters the year before.
2015: David Beckham
David beckham people sexiest man
David Beckham in 2018; Beckham’s People cover in 2015. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images / People
Despite being the first and only athlete to be honored with the annual cover, David Beckham told People, “I never feel that I’m an attractive, sexy person.”
2016: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Dwayne johnson people sexiest man
Dwayne Johnson in 2018: Johnson’s People cover in 2016. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images / People
Former professional wrestler and current actor Dwayne Johnson became the second man of color to be named Sexiest Man Alive after his celebrated voiceover role in “Moana.”
2017: Blake Shelton
Blake shelton people sexiest man
Blake Shelton performing in 2018; Shelton’s People cover in 2017. Jason Kempin/Getty Images / People
Blake Shelton is the second musician ever to be given People’s highest honor (after his costar on “The Voice”).

The decision to pick Shelton, however, did not go over well.

2018: Idris Elba
Idris elba sexiest man alive
Idris Elba attends a 2018 premiere; Elba’s People cover in 2018. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage / People
Idris Elba is the third man of color to be given the honor. He rose to fame for his role as Baltimore drug kingpin Stringer Bell on HBO’s “The Wire” in the early 2000s.

The 47-year-old actor also appeared in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the keeper of the Asgardian bridge, Heimdall. There has even been a fan-fueled campaign to crown him as the next James Bond.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'” Elba told People of being named Sexiest Man Alive. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

2019: John Legend
John legend sexiest man alive
John Legend performing in 2019; Legend’s People cover in 2019. Paras Griffin/Getty Images / People
John Legend is only the fourth man of color to be chosen and the third-ever musician — all three of whom have starred as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The “All Of Me” singer has released five critically renowned R&B albums, two of which have been certified platinum. His Sexiest Man Alive title came shortly after the release of “A Legendary Christmas Deluxe,” the deluxe edition of his sixth studio album and first Christmas album.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, had an extremely on-brand reaction to her husband’s announcement: “all downhill from here,” she tweeted.

“She’s proud of me,” Legend told his fellow coaches on “The Voice.” “You know, she makes fun of me almost all the time, but she hasn’t even been snarky about this. She’s like legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife!”

2020: Michael B. Jordan
Michael b jordan sexiest man alive people
Michael B. Jordan speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020; Jordan’s People cover in 2020. Rich Fury/Getty Images / People
Michael B. Jordan is the fifth man of color to receive People’s honor.

He first rose to fame playing quarterback Vince Howard on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” but his Hollywood breakthrough came in 2013, when he starred in Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut, “Fruitvale Station.”

That same year, at 26 years old, he was featured in People’s first annual Ones to Watch portfolio. 

He has since starred in major blockbuster films, including the 2015 “Rocky” sequel “Creed” and the MCU’s 2018 masterpiece “Black Panther.”

Jordan has also made his name as a passionate activist and marched in Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020.

At 33, he described his new Sexiest Man Alive title as “a cool feeling.”

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he told People. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

2021: Paul Rudd
Paul rudd people sexiest man alive
Paul Rudd attends a 2021 premiere; Rudd’s People cover in 2021. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images; People
Paul Rudd’s breakthrough role came in 1995, starring opposite Alicia Silverstone in the popular coming-of-age drama “Clueless.”

He rose through Hollywood primarily as a comedic actor, starring in films like “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Knocked Up,” and “Anchorman.” He also portrayed prominent reoccurring characters in beloved TV shows “Friends” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Today, Rudd is renowned for his role as Ant-Man in the MCU, as well as the critically acclaimed Netflix original series “Living With Yourself.”

The 52-year-old actor said his wife was “stupefied” when he received People’s coveted crown.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” he told the magazine. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life.”

He continued: “And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

About the Author
Callie Ahlgrim