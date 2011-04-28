As Yields Blast Past 25%, Here's Who Gets Pounded In The Inevitable Greek Restructuring

Greek short-term yields are soaring and German officials are mumbling that the country will need to restructure in the short, rather than long-term.
The potential for contagion within the eurozone, and beyond, is significant, as Greek debt is held in bulk by many of the world’s banks.
And while they’re reducing their positions, what they hold may be enough to damage their balance sheets and impact growth throughout Europe.
JP Morgan: There will be a flight to US treasuries and yields will fall there as a result of renewed risk aversion. This will widen spreads on high grade corporate bonds as a result.
Wells Fargo: If IMF has to act on Greece and its neighbours, particularly Spain, its could be hindered in acting in other crisis around the world as it will use up too much of its capital.
Note: Data from 2010.
Morgan Stanley: There are only a few businesses heavily exposed to one of Greece, Spain, or Portugal, but they include MapFre and Fortis.
Morgan Stanley: 39% of Fortis' tangible book value is exposed in Greece, 25% in Portugal, and 69% in Italy.
Morgan Stanley: While not over exposed to Greece or any of the PIIGs, several of the insurance giants have positions in each country which could become difficult if crisis was to spread throughout the debt troubled states after a Greek default or rescue. This is, however, unlikely.
Morgan Stanley: The Greek crisis will make the EMU much more concerned about who they let into the Euro zone in the future. They will start to check more economic criteria, such as external imbalances and budget positions.
The ECB's current round of rate hike, intended to curb inflationary pressures on the eurozone, may have to be halted if a Greek restructuring damages the continent's banking system.
Morgan Stanley: Bulgaria and Romania rely on Greek banks for a large amount of lending, much of which will be cut back in a Greek collapse due to a reliance on government loans. Reliance will shift towards local deposits as a source of lending, but these economies are struggling somewhat themselves.
Morgan Stanley: When the Greek economy slides, foreign workers from Albania and Bulgaria may lose jobs and stop sending home remittances. Also, FDI to Macedonia (7% of its GDP) and Bulgaria (8% of GDP) will decrease.
Morgan Stanley: Extreme tail risk scenario points to complete retrenchment by Greek banks from all Central Eastern European markets which results in their loan books not being rolled over to their local subsidiaries.
Could spark a credit crisis in countries like Romania and Bulgaria, where 25% and 45% of the respective country's loans come from.
