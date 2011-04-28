As Yields Blast Past 25%, Here's Who Gets Pounded In The Inevitable Greek Restructuring

Greek short-term yields are soaring and German officials are mumbling that the country will need to restructure in the short, rather than long-term.



The potential for contagion within the eurozone, and beyond, is significant, as Greek debt is held in bulk by many of the world’s banks.

And while they’re reducing their positions, what they hold may be enough to damage their balance sheets and impact growth throughout Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.