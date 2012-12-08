The 11 Companies That Will Get Slammed Hardest If We Go Over The Fiscal Cliff

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter

Though most of the attention in the fiscal cliff negotiations has been on taxes and revenue increases, lawmakers are also trying to avert $1.6 trillion in spending cuts that kick in after the Jan. 1 deadline. They are cuts that could have a significant effect on companies that make their lifeblood from government contracting.If Congress fails to get a deal that stops this sequestration, the cuts will be carried out in an across-the-board, uniform way, meaning that every civilian program and every defence-related program will get cut by the same percentage.



For civilian programs, excluding Social Security and Medicare, this means an 8.2 per cent across the board cut. For the military, a 9.2 per cent cut for every non-exempt program will apply.

To find out which companies have the most to lose from the cuts, we took a look at the eleven companies that made the most from government contracting in 2012, based on numbers from Washington Technology.

