WHO director recommends you cancel or postpone holiday events amid COVID-19 surge: ‘Better than a life canceled’

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization’s director-general recommended on Monday that people cancel or postpone their holiday events as the new Omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“An event canceled is better than a life canceled,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He added: “It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and grieve later.”

The director-general’s comments come as the Omicron variant spreads across the world at a rapid pace, breaking records in several countries, Insider’s Marianne Guenot previously reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.