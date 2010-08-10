20 Wall Street Billionaires Who Haven't Agreed To Give Up Their Fortunes With Buffett

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are on a mission to convince the wealthy to donate half of their net worths to good causes.
30 eight have agreed.
Now Buffett and Gates want the remaining 362 on the Fortune 400 list of the richest to add to the $125 billion that has already been dedicated.
So which Wall Streeters are they having a hard time convincing?
Net Worth: $1.2 Billion
Where he made money: Founding Thiel Capital in 1996 (the fund was renamed Clarium Capital in 2002), investing in Facebook and by founding PayPal in 1998, eventually selling the online payment firm to eBay.
Net Worth: $1.4 Billion
Where he made money: Founding hedge fund Avenue Capital in 1995, he sold a 15% stake to Morgan Stanley in 2006 (for a $275 million price tag).
Net Worth: $1.5 Billion
Where he made money: Trading at Goldman, Tiger Management, and founding hedge fund Lone Pine Capital.
Net Worth: $1.5 Billion
Where he made money: Founding Moore Capital. During the first year of his hedge fund's launch, Bacon apparently garnered an 86% return on his investments by betting that the Gulf War would cause oil prices to spike.
Net Worth: $1.8 Billion
Where he made money: On the European bond desk at Salomon Brothers, leading the proprietary trading desk at Credit Suisse First Boston, and launching the massive London-based hedge fund Brevan Howard in 2002.
Net Worth: $2 Billion
Where he made money: Founding the hedge fund Harbinger Capital. The fund was a winner during the current recession with its bets against the subprime crisis.
Net Worth: $3 Billion
Where he made money: Founding ESL Investments. Boons in his career include the Sears, Roebuck & Co. merger with Kmart in 2004 (the firm is currently ESL's largest investment and returning at a margin of 160% over the past twelvemonth).
Net Worth: $3.2 Billion
Where he made money: Founding Tudor Investment in 1980. He bet correctly on the stock market crash of 1987.
Net Worth: $3.3 Billion
Where he made money: On Goldman's risk arbitrage department and founding the Och-Ziff fund (with $100 million of seed capital from the Ziff brothers).
Net Worth: $3.5 Billion
Where he made money: On Goldman's junk bond desk and founding the hedge fund Appaloosa. He reportedly made $7 billion in 2009 by investing in distressed bank debt.
Net Worth: $4.5 Billion
Where he made money: Family money - he's a descendant of baron Sid Richardson, managing (with his siblings) one of the nation's largest private oil conglomerates, and founding Oak Hill Capital Management.
Net Worth: $6.4 Billion
Where he made money: At Gruntal & Co, (apparently he made $8,000 in profits on his first day at the trading desk) and founding hedge fund SAC Capital.
Net Worth: $12 Billion
Where he made money: At Bear Stearns, founding hedge fund Paulson & Co, and betting against the housing crisis starting in 2006.
Net Worth: $14 Billion
Where he made money: Founding the hedge fund Quantum Fund in 1969, shorting the British pound in 1992 (earning $1 billion), and now, running Soros Fund.
