Obama Just Pardoned Four Coke Dealers, Two White Collar Criminals And A Coin Mutilator

Obama just issued his nine first presidential pardons. Details haven’t been released, other than the names (via The Oval):James Bernard Banks – Liberty, Utah



offence: Illegal possession of government property. Sentence: Oct. 31, 1972; District of Utah; two years of probation.

Russell James Dixon – Clayton, Ga.

offence: Felony liquor law violation. Sentence: June 23, 1960; Northern District of Georgia; two years of probation.

Laurens Dorsey – Syracuse, N.Y.

offence: Conspiracy to defraud the United States by making false statements to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sentence: Aug. 31, 1998; District of New Jersey; five years of probation and $71,000 restitution.

Ronald Lee Foster – Beaver Falls, Penn.

offence: Mutilation of coins. Sentence: Oct. 4, 1963; Eastern District of North Carolina; one year of probation and $20 fine.

Timothy James Gallagher – Navasota, Texas

offence: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Sentence: Oct. 18, 1982; District of Arizona; three years of probation.

Roxane Kay Hettinger – Powder Springs, Ga.

offence: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Sentence: March 31, 1986; Northern District of Iowa; 30 days in jail followed by three years of probation.

Edgar Leopold Kranz Jr. – Minot, N.D.

offence: Wrongful use of cocaine, adultery and writing three insufficient fund checks; Articles 112a and 134, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Sentence: Sept. 14, 1994, as approved Nov. 4, 1994; General court-martial convened at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; bad conduct discharge (suspended), 24 months of confinement and reduction to pay grade E-1.

Floretta Leavy – Rockford, Ill.

offence: Distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Sentence: Oct. 19, 1984; District of Kansas; one year and one day in prison and three years of special parole.

Scoey Lathaniel Morris – Crosby, Texas

offence: Passing counterfeit obligations or securities. Sentence: May 21, 1999; Western District of Texas; three years of probation and $1,200 restitution, jointly and severally.

