World Health Organisation declares the coronavirus a pandemic

Reuters World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The novel coronavirus that emerged in China last year has sickened more than 121,000 people and killed over 4,300 people.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has spread to more than 100 countries around the globe.

The WHO defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” The determination is based on the geographic spread of a disease, the severity of illnesses it causes, and its effects on society.

On Wednesday, the WHO said it was deeply concerned by the “alarming levels of inaction” about the coronavirus outbreak but described the term “pandemic” as both a “characterization” and a “call to action,” not an excuse to give up.

“If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in their response, those with a handful of cases can prevent those cases from becoming clusters and those clusters from becoming community transmissions,” the WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva.

The word “pandemic” comes from the Greek “pan” and “demos,” meaning “all the people,” but using it does not change that much from a pragmatic, disease-fighting perspective. The WHO had been hesitant to refer to this coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic in recent weeks, fearing that the moniker would lead to widespread panic and saying it was perhaps not yet warranted.

“If this was an influenza epidemic, we would have expected to see widespread community transmission across the globe by now, and efforts to slow it down or contain it would not be feasible,” Tedros said last week. “But containment of COVID-19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries.”

The organisation in January declared the coronavirus outbreak a “global health emergency,” its highest level of alarm, which it reserves for the most serious, sudden, unexpected outbreaks that cross international borders and might require a coordinated response between countries. This is the first time the pandemic designation has been used for a coronavirus.

“There’s no numerical definition of a pandemic – like beauty, it’s in the eye of the beholder,” William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, previously told Business Insider.

An epidemic, by contrast, refers to a more localised or regional outbreak rather than a global one.

There is no cure for COVID-19 and no vaccine, though scientists at the National Institutes of Health in the US have said one could be ready for initial testing within months. (It would still take more than a year to get a vaccine to market.) The best preventative measure against COVID-19 is thorough, regular hand-washing.

If you have a mild case of COVID-19, it’s best to treat it like the flu, with plenty of rest, fluids, over-the-counter medicines to ease symptoms, and time. More serious cases may require hospital equipment, including ventilators to aid breathing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



