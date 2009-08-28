Who Cares If AIG Reconciles With Hank Greenberg?

for today’s big rally in AIG (AIG) is that the company’s new CEO Robert Benmosche has held chats with former CEO Hank Greenberg to reconcile and to have him provide advice.



We have no idea if that’s what caused the stock to pop or not, but really, what do people think Greenberg’s going to do at this point? AIG is past the point where it can do much besides pay back the government, dump units and unwind itself. Its brand is shot. Investors thinking that Greenberg will help return the company to its glory days are mistaken.

