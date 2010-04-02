Who Cares About Hulu? Netflix Is Coming To The iPad

Jay Yarow
netflix APNetflix CEO Reed Hastings is glad he won’t be buried in discs.

While Hulu twiddles its thumbs trying to figure out a subscription model for the iPad, Netflix is apparently going to be on the iPad from day one.App Advice reports Netflix will have a free app available April 3.

That means for $8.99 a month, you’ll be able to gain access to their full-streaming library right on your iPad.

This takes the shine off Hulu’s eventual iPad app a little bit. Sure, Netflix doesn’t have the selection of new television shows Hulu has, but it has a better library of movies. It also has a solid archive of older shows.

This is another smart move from Netflix, which is preparing for a future when people don’t use DVDs.

Its watch instantly option is already in the Wii, the PS3, the Xbox, and is being built into many WiFi equipped televisions.

