Who Cares About Hulu? Netflix Is Coming To The iPad

While Hulu twiddles its thumbs trying to figure out a subscription model for the iPad, Netflix is apparently going to be on the iPad from day one.App Advice reports Netflix will have a free app available April 3.



That means for $8.99 a month, you’ll be able to gain access to their full-streaming library right on your iPad.

This takes the shine off Hulu’s eventual iPad app a little bit. Sure, Netflix doesn’t have the selection of new television shows Hulu has, but it has a better library of movies. It also has a solid archive of older shows.

This is another smart move from Netflix, which is preparing for a future when people don’t use DVDs.

Its watch instantly option is already in the Wii, the PS3, the Xbox, and is being built into many WiFi equipped televisions.

