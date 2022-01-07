How to tell who’s blocked you on Twitter, and what happens when you’re blocked

Finding out who blocked you on Twitter requires you to check individual accounts. Reuters

The only surefire way to tell if someone has blocked you on Twitter is to visit their profile.

When someone blocks you on Twitter, their profile will display a message saying that you can’t view their tweets.

You can also use the website blolook to get a count of how many people have blocked you on Twitter.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you don’t want to see someone’s tweets on Twitter, you should block them. After all, it’s your social media feed — why should you put up with people who annoy you?

When you block someone, it doesn’t send any sort of notification to them. And while this is great for quietly curating your feed, it can be annoying if you think that someone else has blocked you.

Luckily, there’s a quick way to tell if someone’s blocked you on Twitter, and to see how many blocks you’ve received. Here’s how.

Quick tip: Being blocked is sort of like being put in a digital penalty box. The person you block won’t be able to see your tweets, and you won’t be able to see theirs unless you press an extra button. Their tweets and account won’t appear in your search results, you can’t tag them in photos, you can’t direct message them, and more.



How to tell if someone blocked you on Twitter

For better or worse, there’s no list that shows you the names of every person that’s blocked you on Twitter. To tell if you’re being blocked, you need to investigate account-by-account.

1. Open Twitter on your computer or phone and use the search box to find the account that you think might be blocking you. If you really are blocked, they might not readily appear, even if you search for their name exactly.

2. Once you open their profile, if you’re being blocked, you won’t see their tweets. Instead, you’ll see a message that says “You’re blocked. You can’t follow or see [the blocker’s] Tweets.”

If you’re being blocked, this is what you will see when you visit their profile page. Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to see how many people have blocked you

This method uses an app called blolook that connects to your Twitter account to see how many blocks you’ve received. It still won’t say exactly who has you blocked, but will tell you how many accounts are blocking you.

1. Head to the blolook website on your computer or phone, and tap Log in with Twitter.

2. Authorize the app so it can connect to your Twitter account. You might need to log into Twitter again on this page.

3. Once authorized, scroll to the Your account box. Next to Accounts blocking you, you’ll see the number of accounts that have blocked you. You’ll also see how many of these blocks are Mutual, meaning that you’ve both blocked each other.

You can share how many blocks you’ve received. Blolook; William Antonelli/Insider